#US MLB
April 20, 2016 / 2:36 AM / a year ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mallex Smith, the Braves’ 2015 minor league player of the year, made his Turner Field debut on Tuesday.

OF Hector Olivera will spend at least two more weeks on administrative leave. He was arrested last week on domestic violence charges and originally placed on paid administrative leave for a week.

RHP Julio Teheran (0-2) was moved to Wednesday as the starter. He will oppose RHP Ross Stripling (0-0) in the second game of the three-game series. Teheran felt ill when he arrived at the park. The change was necessitated when the Braves had to use Matt Wisler in relief on Sunday.

INF Gordon Beckham (hamstring) was placed on the 15-day disabled list and RHP Ryan Weber was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
