#US MLB
April 21, 2016 / 3:33 AM / a year ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Williams Perez was sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett Wednesday. Perez broke camp as the No. 4 starter and made three starts, receiving no decision each time, and a 5.11 ERA in 12 1/3 innings.

3B Adonis Garcia was scratched from Wednesday’s lineup at the last minute because of a left knee contusion. He was replaced in the field by Daniel Castro and in the cleanup spot by C A.J. Pierzynski.

RHP Casey Kelly was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday. Kelly was acquired from San Diego in an offseason trade. He was 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in two starts for the Gwinnett Braves.

