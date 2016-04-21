RHP Williams Perez was sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett Wednesday. Perez broke camp as the No. 4 starter and made three starts, receiving no decision each time, and a 5.11 ERA in 12 1/3 innings.

RHP Williams Perez was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday. Perez broke camp as the No. 4 starter and made three starts, receiving no decision each time, and a 5.11 in 12 1/3 innings. He has failed to pitch past the fifth inning in any of his starts.

3B Adonis Garcia was scratched from the lineup at the last minute because of a left knee contusion. Garcia had batted cleanup in 12 of the first 13 games. Garcia was in the throes of an 0-for-9 streak. He was able to pinch hit in the 10th inning and grounded out.

RHP Casey Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday. Kelley was acquired from San Diego in an offseason trade. Kelly was 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in two starts for the G-Braves. He is expected to pitch in a long relief role.

RHP Julio Teheran wasn’t at full strength, but was able to pitch on Wednesday after having his turn pushed back a day from Tuesday because of illness. Teheran pitched 5 1/2 innings and allowed two runs on six hits. He struck out six. It was his best effort since Opening Day. Teheran has not beaten the Dodgers in five starts. Since the start of 2015, Teheran has left eight games in position to win, only to have the bullpen blow the lead.

RHP Matt Wisler (0-1, 4.61) will make his third start of the season. He was scheduled to start on Monday, but got pushed back when he pitched an inning of relief and earned his first career save. Wisler beat the Dodgers in his only career appearance, going six innings for a win on July 20.

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty continues to struggle in his situational role. The veteran was called on to face left-handed hitting Adrian Gonzalez on Wednesday and surrendered a long two-run homer. Lefty hitters are 3-for-9 against him and he has been scored upon in four of eight outings.