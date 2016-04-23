1B Freddie Freeman, who struck out four times Wednesday, ended a 0-for-10 streak with a sixth-inning single Thursday. He also drew a walk in the eighth inning but flied out in the 10th with the tying run on second base to end the Braves’ 2-1 loss to the Dodgers. Freeman is hitting .163 with only four RBIs, his lone homer coming in his first at-bat of the season.

RHP Matt Wisler allowed just a first-inning unearned run and four hits over 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Thursday. He threw a career-high 115 pitches while striking out six and walking only one. Wisler has a 2.89 ERA in 11 home games. He was starting for the first time since April 13, but he got a save with an emergency relief appearance at Miami last Sunday.

RF Nick Markakis got his first day off Thursday with LHP Clayton Kershaw pitching for the Dodgers. Markakis went 1-for-7 in the first two games of the series. He started the previous 14 games -- the only Braves player to do so. Markakis, who leads the majors with nine doubles, struck out in the 10th inning Thursday after entering as a defensive replacement.

RHP Alexi Ogando was not available on Friday night, according to manager Fredi Ganzalez. The right-hander had worked the previous four consecutive game

RHP Bud Norris tries to bounce back from a couple of rough outings as the Braves open a series against the New York Mets in Atlanta on Friday. Signed as a free agent after a rough 2015, he has allowed opponents to produce a .363 on-base percentage in his three Braves starts. Norris has made six starts in his career against the Mets, going 1-2 with a 4.54 ERA.