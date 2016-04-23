RHP Casey Kelly made his Atlanta debut on Friday and allowed one run on three hits in three innings. Kelly was acquired by the Braves in the offseason in exchange for catcher Christian Bethancourt. His appearance makes it certain that Kelly will not be the starter on Sunday, a spot that will likely go to either rookie Aaron Blair or Mark Foltynewicz, who must be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.

INF Daniel Castro has hit safely in each of the five games he’s started. Castro, who played second base on Friday, was 1-for-4 and scored a run.

C A.J. Pierzynski had three hits on Friday night and needs only one hit to reach 2,000 for his career. It was his second multi-hit game of the season. He ranks 10th all-time among catchers for hits.

RHP Alexi Ogando was not available on Friday night, according to manager Fredi Ganzalez. The right-hander had worked the previous four consecutive game

RHP Jhoulys Chacin (0-0, 2.38) will make his third start of the season. He’s allowed only three runs in 11 1/3 innings, but has yet to receive a decision. Chacin has 14 strikeouts and has yet to walk a batter. Chacin has made five career appearances, four starts, against the Mets. He is 1-2 with a 2.88 ERA in 25 innings.

RHP Bud Norris had his worst outing of the season. He pitched only four innings, his shortest start, and allowed five runs on two home runs. Norris (1-3) struck out four and walked two. He has yet to win a game in his career at Turner Field.