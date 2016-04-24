LHP Matt Marksberry was recalled from Double-A Mississippi on Saturday to give the team another left-handed arm in the bullpen. He pitched two-thirds of an inning and allowed one run. After the game, Marksberry was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room for Sunday starter Aaron Blair. Marksberry had allowed one run in 8 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and two saves at Double-A Mississippi.

RHP Casey Kelly was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday after he pitched three solid innings on Friday night. Kelly allowed one run in his Atlanta debut but was shipped down to bring a fresh arm to the bullpen. Kelly would not likely have been able to pitch again until Monday.

RHP Aaron Blair will make his major league debut on Sunday and start the finale of the three-game series with the Mets. Blair was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett, where he was 3-0 with a 1.42 ERA in three starts and pitched seven no-hit innings in his most recent start. Blair was acquired in the offseason from Arizona, a deal that also brought OF Ender Inciarte, and is considered the team’s No. 3 prospect by Baseball America.

2B Daniel Castro extended his hitting streak to five games with a single in the third inning on Saturday. Castro was 2-for-4 and is hitting .304 (7-for-23) in the last five games. He has hit safely in all six starts since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin (0-1) lost his Turner Field debut with the Braves on Saturday. Chacin pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed four runs (three earned), seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts. The runs, hits and walks were all season highs.