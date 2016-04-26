FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2016 / 3:01 AM / a year ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B/OF Adonis Garcia, the Braves most productive hitter, took over Freddie Freeman’s third spot in the lineup Monday against the Red Sox and was 1-for-4. He is batting .313, but committed his seven error at third base. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said Monday that Garcia will start seeing some action in left field.

1B Freddie Freeman was dropped to sixth in the Braves order on Monday, the first time he had hit anywhere other than third this season. He hadn’t hit lower than fourth since 2013, and it was the first time he batted sixth since 2012.

RHP Julio Teheran fell to 0-3 on Monday, but pitched seven strong innings in a 1-0 loss to the Red Sox. His only mistake was a 1-0 changeup that Jackie Bradley Jr. hit for a home run. Teheran, who came in with a 5.64 ERA, allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked three. He fanned three of the first five batters, showing improved velocity.

