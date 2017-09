RHP Dan Burawa was outrighted to Double-A Mississippi on Tuesday as the Braves took him off the 40-man roster. Burawa, 27, was 1-0 with one save and a 5.14 ERA in seven relief appearances for Triple-A Gwinnett this season.

RF Nick Markakis had nine of Atlanta’s 30 extra-base hits on the season coming into Wednesday’s game, and his nine doubles tied for the National League lead. No other NL team had fewer than 48 extra-base hits through Tuesday.