1B Freddie Freeman hit his second homer of the season, his first since Opening Day, leading off the eighth inning. It was only the fourth homer of the year for the Braves, their second since the opener and the first for the team in 16 games. “Yeah, get the monkey off our back. Hopefully, getting that one out of the way, we’ll start hitting a few more,” he said. “Especially when they need to count, with guys on base and in scoring position.”

C A.J. Pierzynski, who spent part of his career with the Red Sox, singled in the second inning Wednesday night for his 2,000 career hit. He ranks 10th among catchers all time in hits. Pierzynski was also hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for an RBI in the third inning. “Good for him. I‘m glad he got it first at-bat,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “Those numbers, if you look at some of those names at the catching position that has reached 2,000 hits, it’s a pretty good company. Anytime you’re top 10 in anything in the major leagues, that’s some kind of career.” Pierzynski is the 10th active player with 2,000 hits.

RF Nick Markakis had nine of Atlanta’s 30 extra-base hits on the season coming into Wednesday’s game, and his nine doubles tied for the National League lead. No other NL team had fewer than 48 extra-base hits through Tuesday.

RF Nick Markakis, who hit an RBI double in the ninth inning, has reached base in 25 consecutive road games. He has 10 doubles and is responsible for 10 of his team’s 33 extra-base hits. His 16 RBIs are 10 more than anyone else on the roster. He has reached base in 19 of 20 games this season.

RHP Ryan Weber was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, nine days after he was called up. In three relief appearances for Atlanta, he went 1-0 with a 10.57 ERA.

RHP John Gant was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday. He pitched 4 2/3 innings Wednesday against Boston, allowing two runs, leaving him with a 7.04 ERA in four appearances for Altanta this year.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin takes an 0-1 record and 3.18 ERA to the Fenway Park mound Thursday night for the final game of the four-game, home-and-home set with the Red Sox. Chacin, 40-50 lifetime, is 1-1 with a 5.91 ERA against the Red Sox, the win coming back in 2010 while he was with the Rockies.

RHP Bud Norris was 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA heading into Wednesday night’s start. He also had allowed opposing hitters to compile a .992 OPS over his past three starts. Things didn’t get much better against the Red Sox, a team he had been effective against in the past. Norris, 2-3 with a 3.07 ERA lifetime against Boston, lasted only 2 1/3 innings Wednesday, yielding six runs and seven hits. He finished the game with an 8.74 ERA.