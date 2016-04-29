CF Mallex Smith, who stole 88 bases in the minor leagues last season, was caught stealing twice Thursday, once on an overturned call. He had three hits, drove in two runs -- his first career multi-RBI game -- and scored one. Five of his first nine major league hits have been for extra bases.

RHP Aaron Blair makes his second major league start when the Braves open a three-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday. Blair allowed three runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings, losing his debut to the New York Mets on Sunday. He started the season 3-0 with a 1.42 ERA in Triple-A before getting the call.

RF Nick Markakis was 6-for-41 with three RBIs lifetime against Clay Buchholz before going 3-for-4 off the right-hander with three RBIs on Thursday. Markakis, who added a fourth hit for a 4-for-5 night, has 19 RBIs -- 12 more than anyone else on the Atlanta roster. He became the eighth active major leaguer with at least 25 four-hit games. He had his 11th double leading off the game, tying the club record for doubles in April (Hank Aaron, 1969, Marcus Giles, 2003). He is hitting .356 lifetime in game-opening plate appearances, the highest major league mark (with at least 200 plate appearances) since 1974. He has reached base in 26 straight road games.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin pitched five-plus innings and got his first win with his new team as the Braves salvaged the finale of the two-city/four-game series with the Red Sox in Boston on Thursday. Chacin walked two and struck out four to even his record at 1-1. It was his first win in eight inter-league starts on the road (1-4, 3.72 ERA) but has allowed three runs or fewer in seven of those starts.

RHP Bud Norris, 1-4 with an 8.74 ERA after lasting just 1 1/3 innings on Wednesday night in Boston, may not make his next scheduled start against the Mets in New York. “We’re still hashing through that and talking though that kind of stuff to see what’s best for him, and what’s best for us,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “But I think the No. 1 priority is to get him fixed.”

RHP Bud Norris, 1-4 with an 8.74 ERA after getting only four outs Wednesday, may not make his next scheduled start against the Mets in New York. “We’re still hashing through that and talking though that kind of stuff to see what’s best for him, and what’s best for us,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “But I think the No. 1 priority is to get him fixed.” The Braves could summon RHP Mike Foltynewicz from Triple-A to make the start.