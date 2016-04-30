1B Freddie Freeman was 2-for-4 with a homer and RBI and gave the Braves a temporary 1-0 lead with his third homer of the season in the fourth inning. He has three of Atlanta’s Major League-low five home runs on the season. Freeman has a current five-game hitting streak, going 10-for-19 (.526) in that span.

RHP Julio Teheran (0-3, 4.60 ERA) makes his sixth start of the season on Saturday. Teheran took the loss in Monday’s 1-0 loss at Boston after allowing just one run on six hits while striking out eight and walking just three. He’s 10-7 all-time against the Cubs and last faced Chicago in a no-decision outing on July 17, 2015. He last beat the Cubs on July 13, 2014.

RHP Aaron Blair (0-1) suffered a no-decision despite his first career quality start. Blair allowed just one run on two hits while walking three and striking out three in a career-best six innings of work. He held the Cubs hitless through four innings.

RF Nick Markakis was 1-for-4 and has reached base safely in his last 27 road games, the second-longest streak in the major leagues. He’s hitting .302 through 23 games.

2B Erick Aybar was 2-for-4 as he recorded his first multi-hit road game this season. He entered the game with just two hits in 31 at-bats away from home on the year.