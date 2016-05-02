CF Mallex Smith went 3-for-4 with a double and recorded his second straight three-hit game. It marked his first two career multi-hit games and he became the Braves first this season with consecutive three-hit games.

RHP Julio Teheran had no decision in the Braves’ 4-3 10-inning Sunday victory, but tossed seven shutout innings for his second straight strong outing. Teheran, who remained 0-3, actually threw 109 pitches -- 68 for strikes -- while limiting the Cubs to two hits, walking one and striking out nine. “Julio was tremendous, he was really good,” said Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez. “This is now back-to-back outings ... I was hoping for 7-innings of 94-95 pitches and get him out of there. He carried his velocity through the last hitter he faced.”

RHP Mike Foltynewicz appears likely to get the start when the Braves open a three-game series in New York on Monday against the Mets. He’s made four starts at Triple-A Gwinnett. Foltynewicz has a 1-2 record and a 1.64 ERA with 20 strikeouts and 14 walks. He was 4-6 with a 5.71 ERA in 15 starts for the Braves in 2015.

RF Nick Markakis was officially 0-for-2 with two walks but also had a team-leading third game-winning RBI of the season with a 10th inning sacrifice fly. He has reached base in 22 of 24 games he has played this season.

RHP Chris Withrow was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. He 10 relief appearances for the Braves this season, he had no decisions and a 3.86 ERA.

OF Emilio Bonifacio was in the clubhouse after being called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, but he couldn’t be immediately activated and the Braves went with 24 active players. “It’s sort of a convoluted rule from MLB,” said Billy Ryan, director of baseball operations. “Because we signed him to a major league contract and he was released at the end of spring training and he subsequently signed with us and not another club we cannot select him in the big leagues until 30 days past his release date.”