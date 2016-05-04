CF Mallex Smith will have a unique story to tell about his first career home run. Smith hit a drive down the left field line off Mets RHP Matt Harvey, and it originally was ruled a triple. Replays showed the ball cleared the orange line behind the fence, and following a 50-second umpires’ review, the ruling was changed to a home run. “That’s awesome,” Smith said. “An awesome guy to get it off, a phenomenal pitcher. I just tried to put a good swing on the ball. It just so happened that the line was 335 and I hit it 336 and it went over the fence.” Smith had his third career multi-hit game and is 8-for-15 (.533) on Atlanta’s road trip.

OF Ender Inciarte (strained left hamstring) is scheduled to start a rehab assignment for Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday. He is slated to play the full game, and if there are not any issues, he could return for this weekend’s series against the Diamondbacks, manager Fredi Gonzalez said. Inciarte has been on the disabled list since April 10, and this is the second time in as many seasons he missed time with a hamstring injury. Last year, he missed a month with Arizona because of a strained right hamstring.

RHP Matt Wisler said his location was not sharp and he was effectively wild, but it was good enough Tuesday when he allowed a fifth-inning single to SS Asdrbual Cabrera over eight scoreless innings. Wisler made his 24th start Tuesday, and in the four he has made against the Mets, he is 3-1 with a 1.55 ERA.

LHP Sean Burnett was assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. Burnett signed a minor league deal with the Braves after opting out of his deal with the Dodgers. Burnett has not pitched in the majors since 2014, during the second year of a two-year contract with the Angels. He had season-ending elbow surgery in 2013 and a second Tommy John surgery in 2014. He was in spring training with Washington, and hepitched 7 2/3 innings in the minors for the Dodgers.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin takes the mound for Atlanta in Wednesday afternoon’s series finale at New York. Chacin is 1-1 with a 3.27 ERA in four starts this season. He last pitched Thursday in Boston. when he helped the Braves stop an eight-game losing streak by allowing two runs and six hits over five innings. Chacin faced the Mets on April 23 in Atlanta, and he gave up four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings of an 8-2 loss. He is 1-3 with a 3.23 ERA in six career appearances against New York, with the one win taking place Aug. 21, 2012, at Citi Field for the Rockies.