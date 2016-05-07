OF Adonis Garcia was sent to Triple-A Gwinnett after Friday’s game. After a hot start, Garcia’s batting average had dropped to .260 and his poor fielding, both at third base and in left field, have offset any offensive advantage. Manager Fredi Garcia said Adonis Garcia would play left field every day at Gwinnett and expected him to return to the big-league club.

RHP Julio Teheran (0-3, 3.72) is coming off his best start of the season, throwing seven shutout innings with nine strikeouts, two hits and no walks. Over his last three starts, Teheran has allowed three runs in 19 1/3 innings. Teheran is 3-1 with a 2.17 ERA in five career starts against Arizona. He beat the Diamondbacks 3-2 in his only start against them in 2015 and allowed one run in six innings.

LHP Hunter Cervenka continued his streak of unscored innings. He pitched two-thirds of an inning on Friday and has made 13 straight scoreless outings to start his career, the longest by a Braves pitcher in Atlanta franchise history.

OF Ender Inciarte was activated from the disabled list after a two-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. Inciarte has been out with a hamstring injury since the third game of the season. Inciarte was batting .250 (2-for-8) when he was injured while running to first base.

RHP Aaron Blair (0-2) pitched five innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits and four walks. Blair was hurt by fielding miscues, one when had Paul Goldschmidt picked off first base but reached second when Freddie Freeman threw wildly to second base.

OF Nick Markakis had two hits on Friday and broke an 0-for-9 streak with a single in the sixth inning. Markakis also threw out Paul Goldschmidt to complete a double play, the 100th outfield assist of his career. Only teammate Jeff Francoeur has more assists since Markakis entered the league in 2006.