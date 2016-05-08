RHP Williams Perez, who pitched his way out of the Atlanta rotation, allowed just one hit for Triple-A Gwinnett in his first career shutout on Friday. He struck out seven and walked one in the 4-0 victory over Charlotte. Perez is 1-2 with a 3.26 ERA in three starts for Gwinnett after going 0-0 with a 5.11 ERA for Atlanta.

1B Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak against the Diamondbacks to 15 games with a first-inning homer Saturday. It was his 10th career homer against Arizona, with seven coming during the streak. Freeman has a .397 average and 20 RBIs during the 15-game stretch against Arizona. He was 1-for-4 with a walk on Saturday, flirting with another homer on his second at-bat.

OF Ender Inciarte played left field and batted second for the Braves on Saturday against Arizona in his first game off the disabled list, and went 0-for-3 with a walk. He had been out since the third game of the season because of a left hamstring strain. Inciarte was 2-for-6 with a walk in two minor league rehab games with Triple-A Gwinnett.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz will try to bounce back rough a rough first start of the season as he faces Arizona on Sunday in Atlanta. Promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett, he allowed three first-inning homers in a loss to the Mets in New York on Monday. Nerves and inconsistent command plagued Folynewicz, who lasted just 3 2/3 innings. He is 0-1 with an 8.71 ERA in two career starts against the Diamondbacks.

INF Gordon Beckham began a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett, and had two doubles and a single in his second game on Saturday. He played second base in his first game Friday, going 0-for-4, but followed up with a 3-for-4 outing while playing third base. Beckham has been on the disabled list since April 18 because of a strained left hamstring. He was hitting .280 with two doubles and three RBIs in 10 games when injured.