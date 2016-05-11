OF Mel Rojas Jr. was acquired in a cash transaction from Pittsburgh and assigned to Double-A Mississippi. Rojas, considered a five-tool player, was hitting just .154 in 12 games for Triple-A Indianapolis. In six-plus minor league seasons, Rojas is batting .257 with 28 home runs.

RHP Mike Minor (left labrum surgery) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas Tuesday and allowed three runs and one hit over 2 2/3 innings during a 54-pitch outing. The Royals signed Minor to a two-year deal and expect him to contribute to their pitching staff once he completes his recovery.

C Anthony Recker was acquired in a cash transaction from Cleveland and assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett. Recker was hitting .246 with two homers and 10 RBIs from Triple-A Columbus. He is a lifetime .185 hitter in parts of five big-league seasons.

LHP Ian Krol was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and gives the Braves three lefties in the bullpen. He was 1-2 with a 4.38 ERA in 12 relief appearances for Gwinnett. He had 14 strikeouts and six walks in 12 1/3 innings. Krol pitched a scoreless inning of relief on Tuesday against the Phillies.

RHP Matt Wisler (1-3) pitched eight innings for the second consecutive start. He allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks, with two strikeouts. The last time an Atlanta pitcher went eight innings in back-to-back starts was Alex Wood in 2014.

OF Matt Tuiasosopo was designated for assignment. He had been recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 2 when OF Drew Stubbs was designated for assignment. Tuiasosopo played in three games and was 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

RHP Jim Johnson was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right groin strain. Johnson is 0-4 with a 7.90 ERA in 15 relief appearances. Over the last four games, Johnson was 0-1 and has allowed eight runs, including three homers, in three innings.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin (1-2, 5.40) will try to rebound from his worst start of the season, when he allowed eight runs on seven hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. Chacin has made six appearances against the Phillies, five starts, and is 1-3 with a 3.23 ERA. He did not face Philadelphia last season.

INF Gordon Beckham was activated from the disabled list, where he’s been since April 18 with a strained left hamstring. Beckham missed 18 games. He made three rehab appearances for Triple-A Gwinnett and batting .333 (4-for-12) with two doubles. Beckham started at third base on Tuesday and went 0-for-2 with a walk.