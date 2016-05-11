FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
May 11, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Anthony Recker was acquired from the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday. Recker was assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

LHP Ian Krol was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Gwinnett and INF Gordon Beckham was activated (hamstring) from the disabled list.

OF Matt Tuiasosopo was designated for assignment by the Braves on Monday. Tuiasosopo, 30, went 0-for-3 in three games for Atlanta.

OF Matt Tuiasosopo was designated for assignment and RHP Jim Johnson as placed (right groin strain) on the 15-day DL.

RHP Jim Johnson (right groin strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday.

INF Gordon Beckham, on the disabled list since April 18 because of a strained left hamstring, was activated Monday. He went 4-for-12 in three rehab games for Triple-A Gwinnett.

INF Gordon Beckham (hamstring) was activated Tuesday from the disabled list. Beckham was in the starting lineup.

