RHP Julio Teheran opens the 10-game road trip with a start against the Royals on Friday. Teheran (0-3, 3.48) makes his first career start against Kansas City. In his last start, Teheran pitched five innings because of a high pitch count (101) and allowed two runs. In seven turns, Teheran has made three quality starts and has received only an average of 2.0 runs of support.

RHP Aaron Blair failed to make it through the fourth inning in his fourth start Thursday. Blair (0-3) allowed four runs (three earned) in 3 2/3 innings. He was doomed by a high pitch count, throwing 31 in the first inning and 77 overall. Blair picked up his first career hit, but also allowed the first home run of his career.

C A.J. Pierzynski played his 2,000th game Thursday, becoming the eighth active player to reach that milestone.

OF Jeff Francoeur had a pinch-hit single to tie the game Thursday. Francoeur had been 0-for-7 as a pinch hitter. It was only Francoeur’s fourth hit against a right-handed pitcher.

INF Gordon Beckham started at third base Thursday for the fourth time. He was 2-for-4, including a double with the bases loaded that drove in three runs. Beckham was 3-for-8 in the series against the Phillies and since being activated from the disabled list.

RHP Bud Norris threw two scoreless innings of middle relief Thursday. Since moving to the bullpen after his start April 27, Norris has allowed one run in 7 2/3 innings for a 1.17 ERA.