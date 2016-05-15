CF Mallex Smith tripled to lead off the ninth, the Braves’ first of the season in their 35th game. It is the third-longest streak since 1913 to begin the season without a triple. The 1973 Montreal Expos went 38 games and the 1982 San Francisco Giants took 41 games. Smith had three starts and manager Fredi Gonzalez said he has earned a start Sunday against Royals LHP Danny Duffy. “We haven’t played him really against lefties,” Gonzalez said. “We’ve got a lefty tomorrow, but he brings so much energy, so much to this game that we’re going to run him out there tomorrow and put him someplace in the lineup. We don’t know how much Duffy’s going to go. Put him out there and play him, because he’s a special talent.”

RHP Matt Wisler, who starts the series finale Sunday at Kansas City, is 1-3 with a 3.27 ERA in seven games, six of them starts. He has held opponents to a .192 batting average and has made it through eight innings in his past two starts, permitting 10 hits in 16 innings.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz became the first Braves pitcher to throw eight scoreless innings with no walks since Alex Wood on Aug. 31, 2014 against the Marlins. Foltynewicz picked up his first victory of the season and his first career road win in his 20th appearance, including eight starts. He has not walked a batter in his past two starts, covering 15 innings. “That’s definitely one of the goals, to not have as many walks this year,” he said. “Just going out there and attacking hitters. Don’t get any walks out of that. I just let the defense do the work and try not to walk anybody. I know it because I’ve done it plenty of times and I can’t walk anybody. Just give up a hit and other than that, there’s eight guys out there to get them out.” Said Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez: “That’s a helluva job, back-to-back starts, but he is a different guy.”

C A.J. Pierzynski went 2-for-4, including a two-run double in the eighth inning on Saturday. He is hitting .316 in 181 career games against Kansas City. His 201 hits are the most against any club. He owns a .343 average in 89 games at Kauffman Stadium.