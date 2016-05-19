OF Mallex Smith was not in the starting lineup, likely because Pittsburgh started a left-hander. On Tuesday, Smith hit two, two-run home runs for a career-high four RBIs.

OF Mallex Smith was not in the starting lineup, presumably because Pittsburgh started a left-handed, a day after he hit two, two-run home runs for a career-high four RBIs.

RHP Julio Teheran (1-4) got his first win, but it wasn’t his first strong game. He had been the victim of scant run support. Teheran allowed five hits and struck out five, with no walks, in 7 2/3 innings.

RHP Shae Simmons (elbow), making his second injury rehab appearance with Triple-A Gwinnett, started, struck out three and got out of a bases-loaded jam (single, two walks) in one inning.

RHP John Gant was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and RHP Aaron Blair was optioned to Triple-A. Gant, in his third stint this season with the big-league Braves, was 3-0 with a 2.97 ERA at Gwinnett. With Atlanta, he has a 7.04 ERA over 7 2/3 innings over four relief appearances.