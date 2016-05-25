OF Mallex Smith was in left field Tuesday against Milwaukee after playing center in his first 28 starts after being promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett Interim manager Brian Snitker said Ender Inciarte would play center from now on when both are in the lineup because he is the more experienced and better defender. Smith had an RBI triple, but came off the base on a steal attempt after a seventh-inning walk.

LHP Brian Matusz was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Tuesday after being acquired from Baltimore as part of a deal for two Braves minor leaguers.

LHP Brian Matusz was designated for assignment after being acquired from Baltimore along with a draft choice in exchange for two minor league pitchers. The Braves are on the hook for the remainder of Matus’s $3.9 million salary, but gained the No. 76 pick in the draft and increased their draft bonus pool to more than $13 million.

RHP Julio Teheran set a career high with 12 strikeouts in seven innings, but got a no-decision Tuesday against the Brewers. He walked none and gave up just three hits, one a homer by Ryan Braun. Teheran struck out four in one inning and seven of nine batters. The homer was the first allowed by Teheran in 29 1/3 innings and snapped a 15 2/3-inning scoreless streak. He is 1-2 in his past six starts despite a 0.89 ERA.

LHP Manny Banuelos, who had been on a rehab assignment after elbow surgery, was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

LHP Manny Banuelos, coming back from elbow surgery, was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. He struggled in a rehab outing for Class A Rome on Sunday, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over two innings. Banuelos had surgery last September and missed spring training.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz will try to get back on track as he faces the Brewers in Atlanta on Wednesday. After dominating in his previous two starts, he fell into the bad habit of overthrowing and allowed five runs in three innings at Pittsburgh last Thursday. Foltynewicz, who is 1-2 with a 4.57 ERA, pitched twice against Milwaukee last season, going 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA.