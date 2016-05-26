LHP Dario Alvarez was claimed off waivers on Wednesday from the New York Mets and optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. He struck out 27 in 15 1/3 innings for Triple-A Las Vegas but had a 9.98 ERA.

RHP Casey Kelly, pressed into emergency duty as a reliever after going five innings as a starter last Sunday, gave up the tiebreaking run in the 13th as the Brewers beat the Braves 3-2 Wednesday. He worked four innings, throwing 77 pitches, after using 85 on Sunday. Kelly had been scheduled to start Saturday against Miami.

RHP Lucas Sims, the Braves’ first-round draft choice in 2012, got his first Triple-A victory Wednesday after three losses despite walking six over five innings as Gwinnett won 9-2 at Norfolk. Sims struck out seven. He leads with minors with 65 K’s in 49 1/3 innings. His ERA with Gwinnett is 5.19.

RHP Matt Wisler hopes to continue an impressive stretch as he faces the Brewers on Thursday in the finale of a three-game series in Atlanta. He has a 1.80 ERA for his past four starts and is 2-3 with a 2.93 ERA overall. Wisler won his only start against the Brewers last year as a rookie, allowing three runs over 5 2/3 innings while striking out eight.

INF Gordon Beckham hit his first homer of the season and first pinch-hit blast of his career, connecting with a runner on in the sixth inning Wednesday against Brewers LHP Chris Capuano. The Braves have just 19 homers this season, and Beckham was the first pinch hitter to connect.