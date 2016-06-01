RHP Williams Perez will be making his eighth start of the season and has allowed only two runs in his last two starts, a period of 12 1/3 innings. Perez has made two career starts against the Giants, going 1-1 with a 3.46 ERA in 13 innings. He beat the Giants on May 30, 2015. The Braves are 5-2 in games that Perez has started.

RHP Sean Ratcliffe was obtained from Toronto in the trade for RHP Jason Grilli. Ratcliffe has been in Toronto's extended spring training and will work in Atlanta's extended spring training before the Braves assign him to a team. Ratcliffe, 21, was 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 22 games, one start, for Class A Vancouver last year.

RHP Matt Wisler (2-5) was the losing pitcher on Tuesday against San Francisco. He pitched seven innings and allowed three runs on four hits and two walks, with two strikeouts. He allowed only one hit through the first 5 2/3 innings. It broke a streak of three consecutive starts with seven strikeouts.

RHP Ryan Weber was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett when Jason Grilli was traded to Toronto. In his previous stint with the Braves, Weber was 1-0 with a 10.57 ERA in 7 2/3 innings. Weber will be used in long relief but could be a spot starter; he made five starts for Atlanta in 2015 and went 0-3 with a 4.76 ERA.