RHP Williams Perez allowed four runs (three earned), in 5 2/3 innings. He allowed five hits and two walks while striking out two. Perez has gone eight starts at Turner Field without a loss, compiling a 2.78 ERA. It was the first time in four starts that he's failed to pitch at least six innings. Perez also picked off a runner.

OF Mallex Smith tripled for the fourth time. Of his 30 hits, 14 have been for extra bases. He is the first Atlanta player to have four triples in their first 44 career games. The last in franchise history was Billy Bruton for the 1953 Milwaukee Braves.

LHP Brian Matusz, acquired by Atlanta from Baltimore along with a draft choice in exchange for two minor league pitchers last week, was released Wednesday. The Braves are on the hook for the remainder of Matus's $3.9 million salary, but gained the No. 76 pick in the draft and increased their draft bonus pool to more than $13 million.

1B Freddie Freeman hit his ninth home run on Wednesday; the team has only 22. It was the ninth time Freeman has driven in the game-ending run and the first since May 9, 2014. It was his third career walkoff homer and the first since June 17, 2013 against the Mets.

RHP Arodys Vizcaino struck out two batters in one scoreless inning on Wednesday. He has struck out at least one batter in 19 consecutive appearances, the longest current streak for a reliever in the major leagues. Craig Kimbrel did it three times, the last in 2012.

RHP Aaron Blair will make his seventh start of the season, his second since returning from Triple-A Gwinnett. Blair received a no decision in his last start when he gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings Saturday against the Miami Marlins. Atlanta is 1-5 when Blair has started, but he has received only 0.5 runs per game in offensive support. Blair has never faced the Giants.

INF Gordon Beckham left the game early with a left hamstring injury. He will be evaluated again on Thursday and is day-to-day.