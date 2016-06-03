RHP Julio Teheran has a 2.77 ERA, but takes just a 1-5 record into his start Friday at Los Angeles in the opener of a series against the Dodgers. He had to cope with the discomfort of a blister on his right foot last Sunday against the Marlins, leaving after giving up a tie-breaker homer in the sixth inning. Teheran, who has a 1.58 ERA in his past eight starts, has struggled at Dodger Stadium, allowing 16 earned runs in 15 innings including the postseason. He is 0-4 with a 5.63 ERA in five regular-season starts against Los Angeles.

RHP Aaron Blair gave up three two-run homers without getting an out in the fifth inning Thursday against the Giants and dropped to 0-4 with a 7.55 ERA. The first homer was hit by pitcher Madison Bumgarner and all came on the first pitch. Blair had allowed just one homer in his first six starts.

INF Gordon Beckham was placed on the disabled list Thursday for the second this season with a left hamstring strain. He hurt himself again running to first base in the sixth inning Wednesday. Beckham, who had taken over as the Braves’ regular shortstop, missed 18 games after straining the same hamstring in mid-April. He is batting .284 in 31 games.

OF/INF Brandon Snyder was promoted Thursday from Triple-A Gwinnett, where he was hitting .325 in 34 games. Snyder, who struck out as a pinch hitter against the Giants, last played in the majors with Boston in 2013. He has appeared in 83 major league games, batting .243. Snyder was signed by the Braves as a minor league free agent during the offseason.