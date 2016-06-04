OF Mallex Smith went 2-for-3 and drove in his 20th run of the season in the second inning. Smith remains among the major league leaders with runners in scoring position, hitting .429 (13-for-29) with two home runs, three triples and three doubles.

RHP Julio Teheran (1-6) gave up three runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and a pair of walks in 5 2/3 innings in Friday's loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. All three of the hits were home runs. The Dodgers managed five hits to seven for the Braves. It was the latest outing of frustration for Teheran against the Dodgers. Teheran is 0-6 with a 5.50 ERA in seven career starts against Los Angeles.

SS Erick Aybar was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett. Aybar was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday because of a right foot contusion. He was hit by a pitch from Marlins LHP Adam Conley in the fourth inning Friday. Aybar is hitting just .182 and has struggled defensively.

RHP Jim Johnson (right groin strain) was activated from the 15-day disabled list. Johnson, who went to the DL on May 10, pitched a scoreless seventh inning against the Dodgers, striking out two. Before going on the DL, Johnson compiled a 7.90 ERA over 13 2/3 innings in 15 appearances. To make room, the club optioned RHP Ryan Weber to Gwinnett.

RHP Ryan Weber was sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett after the Braves activated RHP Jim Johnson from the 15-day disabled list. Weber had a 1-0 record and an 8.38 ERA in four games.