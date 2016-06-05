RHP Tyrell Jenkins, one of Atlanta's top prospects, will make the transition from starter to reliever. Currently with Triple-A Gwinnett, Jenkins made his first relief outing against the Durham Bulls, striking out three in two scoreless innings. Braves manager Brian Snitker said the decision was made in an effort to accelerate his development and get him to the major leagues as quick as possible.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow soreness on Saturday. RHP John Gant was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to take his place on the roster and RHP Bud Norris made Foltynewicz's start on Saturday.

RHP Alexi Ogando gave up two earned runs on Saturday to tie his season high. It was the second time this year that Ogando has given up two earned runs in an inning or less. Ogando pitched 1/3 of an inning, giving up two earned runs, one hit and one walk.

RHP Bud Norris made his first start since April 27, taking the loss on Saturday while working five innings. Norris gave up one earned run and three hits, walked four and struck out two. It was the fewest amount of earned runs he has given up in a start since June 7, 2015, with the Baltimore Orioles. He took RHP Mike Foltynewicz's start in the rotation after Foltynewicz was placed on the 15-day disabled list with elbow soreness.