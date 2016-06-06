CF Ender Inciarte was not in the starting lineup on Sunday after struggling at the plate in the first two games of the series. Enciarte returned from the disabled list on May 7 but he has yet to return to form, and is batting only .202 this season. Enciarte entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning and went 0-for-2.

RHP Matt Wisler took a third straight loss on Sunday, giving up a season-high eight earned runs on nine hits, walking three and striking out five in four innings of work. It was Wisler’s shortest outing of the season and he gave up a season-high three home runs.

RHP Shae Simmons was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett. Simmons began the season on the disabled list after also missing the entire 2015 season while recovering from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery.

LF Jeff Francoeur went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs, an RBI and a walk on Sunday. Francouer is now batting .359 (23-for-64) against left-handers this season.

INF Brandon Snyder hit his first home run of the season on Sunday. Snyder pinch-hit a 388-foot solo shot in the ninth inning. It was his first home run of the season and his first since joining the Braves. His last one came as a member of the Boston Red Sox on July 29, 2013.