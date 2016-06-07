FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Williams Perez left Monday night's game after 4 1/3 innings with what was described as soreness in his right triceps. "He just felt it," interim Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Perez's injury. "The way he was describing it, it sounded more like a cramp to me. It's one of those things we'll know more about tomorrow after things calm down a bit." Perez (2-2) allowed six runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

RHP Casey Kelly allowed two hits with a strikeout in 1 2/3 scoreless innings Monday after joining the Braves from Triple-A Gwinnett for the third time this season. Kelly will be the long man in the bullpen. Kelly is now 0-2 with a 3.29 ERA in four games (one start) for Atlanta this season.

SS Chase d'Arnaud went 3-for-5 with a RBI on Monday night at San Diego. The three hits matched his career and season highs. He is 9-for-24 (.375) in the past six games.

LF Jeff Francoeur finished 1-for-4 with a RBI on Monday. He is hitting .353 (24-for-68) in his last 14 games with six doubles and six RBIs.

RHP John Gant was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. He had a 6.17 ERA in seven relief outings with Atlanta.

