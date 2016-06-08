FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2016 / 11:16 PM / a year ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B Freddie Freeman was 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run scored Monday night. It was Freeman’s 14th multi-hit game of the season. He has a career .315 (41-for-130) average against the Padres.

RHP Casey Kelly, a former Padre who is coming off two Tommy John procedures, worked two straight games after being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett Monday. He was in line to pick up his first win as a Brave on Tuesday before the Padres rallied to win it with two runs in the bottom of the ninth.

SS Chase d‘Arnaud was 1-for-4 with a run scored Tuesday night. He has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 10-for-29 (.345).

RF Nick Markakis was 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and a walk Tuesday, although he flew out to left with 1B Freddie Freeman on third with two out in the eighth. Markakis has reached base in 42 of his 51 games this season.

