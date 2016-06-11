3B Adonis Garcia hit a home run Friday, his second homer of the season and first since he went deep against Washington on Opening Day. Garcia matched his career high with three hits and also walked. He also made an outstanding defensive play on a hard-hit ball by Addison Russell.

OF Ender Inciarte had two hits and two RBIs on Friday, which doubled his RBI total for the season. Inciarte has multiple hits in three of his last four games and is batting .471 (8-for-17) over that stretch.

RHP Matt Wisler (2-6, 3.98 ERA) will try to bounce back from his worst start of the season. He was roughed up for eight runs in four innings against the Dodgers, which jumped his ERA from 3.18 to 3.98. Wisler will be making his second career start against the Cubs. He took the loss against Chicago last year when he allowed seven runs in 2 2/3 innings.

INF Jace Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to fill the roster spot vacated by the trade of INF Kelly Johnson to the Mets. He was in the starting lineup Friday and went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Peterson broke camp with the Braves but was sent to Gwinnett on May 2. He struggled at Gwinnett, batting .186 in 26 games (16 at second base, 10 in center field).

RHP Shae Simmons was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Mississippi. Simmons began the season on the disabled list after also missing the entire 2015 season while recovering from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery.

RHP Bud Norris may have earned a spot back in the starting rotation with his second straight impressive start. Norris (2-7) allowed one run on four hits and struck out a season-best six. He retired 15 of the last 16 batters he faced, including 10 in a row at one point. In two starts since returning to the rotation, Norris has allowed two runs in 12 innings. It was his first career win at Turner Field.