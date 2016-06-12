OF Ender Inciarte extended his hitting streak to five games with a triple on Saturday. Inciarte was on base three times, once via an error and once on a hit batsman. Inciarte is 3-for-7 on the homestand and lifted his average to .239.

RHP Matt Wisler (2-7) lost his fourth straight decision Saturday and was roughed up for the second game in a row. Wisler pitched just four innings for the second consecutive start and allowed five runs on seven hits, with three home runs.

2B Jace Peterson reached base three times Saturday, going 1-for-2 with two walks and scored a run. Since being recalled prior to Friday’s game, Peterson is 3-for-5 with three runs scored.

RHP John Gant (0-0, 6.27) will make his first major league start on Sunday. The lanky right-hander has pitched 11 2/3 innings of relief and allowed 13 hits, five walks and struck out 14. He has split his time between Atlanta and Triple-A Gwinnett, going 3-0 with a 3.14 ERA in eight starts for Gwinnett, where he had 48 strikeouts and just 13 walks in 43 innings.

RHP Alexi Ogando pitched a scoreless inning Saturday. He had allowed five runs in 1 1/3 innings combined in his last two appearances against the Dodgers.