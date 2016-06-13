RHP Aaron Blair (0-4, 7.13 ERA) will have an extra day of rest as he goes for his first major league win Monday in his ninth start when the Braves open a four-game series with Cincinnati. He got a no-decision Tuesday at San Diego and has never faced the Reds. Blair is 0-3 with a 6.08 ERA in five home starts, allowing four home runs. He has not given up a homer on the road.

INF Daniel Castro was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett when SS Erick Aybar came off the 15-day disabled list Sunday. He started 14 games at shortstop, eight at second base and five at third base, but was hitting just .182 with one extra-base hit and four RBIs.

SS Erick Aybar, hit on the right foot by a pitch May 27, was activated from the 15-day disabled list and started Sunday against the Cubs, finishing 1-for-4. He played in seven rehab games with Triple-A Gwinnett and batted just .172. Aybar was hitting only .182 with the Braves before going on the DL and had also struggled defensively.

RHP John Gant, making his first major league start after seven relief appearances, allowed three runs (two earned) and four hits in 4 1/3 innings Sunday in a loss to the Cubs. He walked four and struck out five.