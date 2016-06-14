CF Mallex Smith, getting a chance to hit in the leadoff spot, had a hit and two walks Monday, scoring twice. He also stole his 10th and 11th bases, becoming the first Braves rookie since Jason Heyward in 2010 to have double-digit steals totals. Smith is 8-for-25 in June, raising his batting average to .250.

1B Freddie Freeman was 3-for-5 with three RBIs against the Reds on Monday, including a two-run homer. He also had an RBI single and scored a run after a double. Freeman has 10 homers this season, but just 21 RBIs in 62 games.

RHP Julio Teheran (2-6, 2.85 ERA) is looking to win back-to-back decisions for the first time this season Tuesday as he faces Cincinnati in Atlanta. He is 2-1 with a 1.78 ERA in four career starts against the Reds. Teheran is 0-3 with a 3.18 ERA at Turner Field this season. He has given up 12 homers, but hitters have just .203 average against him.

RHP Aaron Blair is winless in nine major league starts after giving up six runs over five innings in a no-decision Monday against the Reds. He allowed four hits, including a two-run homer by Adam Duvall, and four walks, missing the strike zone with 42 of his 103 pitches. Blair is 0-4 with a 7.59 ERA.

RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery) was scratched from a scheduled rehab outing over the weekend for Double-A Mississippi. He was shut down for second time in his minor league rehab assignment and his elbow and shoulder will be checked out before returning to the mound. Simmons had Tommy John surgery in February of 2015.

RHP Ryan Weber was recalled Monday from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday for a third stint with the Braves. He had appeared in four games for Atlanta, working 9 2/3 innings. Weber made four starts and nine relief appearances for Gwinnett, going 0-2 with a 2.81 ERA.

LHP Eric O'Flaherty (right knee strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday, retroactive to Sunday. The veteran reliever pitched for the first time in eight days Saturday against the Cubs and allowed four hits and three runs in two innings. O'Flaherty, who is 1-3 with a 6.52 ERA in 27 appearances, said he tweaked his knee warming up and it swelled after the game.