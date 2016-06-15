LHP Dario Alvarez was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Gwinnett, giving the Braves a fresh arm and third lefty in the bullpen. He was claimed off waivers May 25 from the New York Mets. Alvarez had 14 strikeouts in eight innings with Gwinnett after fanning 27 in 15 1/3 innings with Triple-A Las Vegas.

RHP Julio Teheran fell to 0-4 in home starts and 2-7 overall with a 3-1 loss to the Reds on Tuesday. He allowed three hits over seven innings, but one was a three-run homer by Jay Bruce in the first inning. Teheran, who has a 2.93 ERA, retired 20 of the last 22 batters he faced, at one point retiring 17 in a row. He struck out eight and walked one.

RHP Shae Simmons, coming back from Tommy John elbow surgery performed more than 15 months ago, has tendonitis in his right lat muscle and will be shut down for at least a couple weeks. He was scratched from a scheduled rehab outing Saturday with Double-A Mississippi. It was the second setback for Simmons, who had his rehab interrupted by right triceps discomfort in late May.

RHP Ryan Weber was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett after allowing two runs on three hits and a walk Monday in a blown save against the Reds. He has been up and down with the Braves four times this season, going 1-0 with a 9.28 ERA in five games.

RHP Bud Norris, hoping to build off Friday's victory over the Chicago Cubs, makes the first start of his career against Cincinnati on Wednesday. He allowed four hits and a run in seven innings in his second start since returning to the rotation when Mike Foltynewicz went on the DL. Opposing hitters batted .167 against Norris in those two games as he improved to 2-7 with a 4.75 ERA.