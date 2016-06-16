LHP Dario Alvarez pitched two scoreless innings in his Atlanta debut. Alvarez, recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, struck out five and walked two, one intentionally, in two innings.

1B Freddie Freeman became the seventh player in franchise history and the third Atlanta Brave to hit for the cycle on Wednesday.

RHP Matt Wisler has struggled in his last two starts. He's 0-2 with a 14.63 ERA, allowing 13 runs, including six home runs, in eight innings. The rocky stretch has caused Wisler's ERA to zoom from 3.16 to 4.36. This will be his first appearance against Cincinnati.

SS Erick Aybar drove in three runs on Wednesday, his most since Sept. 29, 2015 against Oakland when he was was a member of the Angels. He has doubled in all three games he has played since coming off the 15-day disabled list. He's 5-for-13 since his return.

RHP Bud Norris pitched five innings and allowed three runs on three hits and two walks. He matched his season high with seven strikeouts and received no decision. In his last three starts, Norris has allowed five runs over a combined 17 innings. He has a 2.29 ERA with 29 strikeouts in his last three starts.