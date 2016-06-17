3B Adonis Garcia left the game on Thursday in the seventh inning with mild ankle soreness after reaching on a fielder’s choice. He is day to day.

1B Freddie Freeman was 3-for-4 with a home run, his team-leading 12th of the season, two RBIs and two runs on Thursday. Freeman, who hit for the cycle on Wednesday, was 10-for-18 with three homers in the four-game series. He is the first Atlanta player to have 10 hits in a series since he did it in 2011 against Pittsburgh.

RHP Casey Kelly was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett the day after surrendering three runs to the Reds. Kelly has appeared in eight games for the Braves, going 0-2 with a 5.79 ERA. He had trouble throwing strikes; he walked six and struck out five in 18 2/3 innings, but he has value as a spot starter and innings eater.

RHP Tyrell Jenkins was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.

RHP Tyrell Jenkins was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. Jenkins was acquired from St. Louis in the deal that sent OF Jason Heyward to the Cardinals before the 2015 season. He was the organization’s Pitcher of the Year in 2015. This season, he’s 6-3 with a 2.91 ERA in 14 appearances, nine of them starts. The Braves, who have a wealth of young starting prospects, recently began to groom Jenkins for a role in the bullpen.

RHP Matt Wisler (3-7) allowed a base runner in every inning Thursday, but he avoided big trouble and gave up only two runs in 6 2/3 inning against the Braves. He allowed eight hits, walked two and struck out five in a 116-pitch performance. Wisler broke a four-game losing streak and won for the first time at Turner Field in 2016.

RHP John Gant will make his second start of the season on Friday in New York against the Mets, his former team. Gant threw a solid 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs, against the Cubs on June 12. He made the club out of spring training as a reliever but was sent to Triple-A Gwinnett and stretched out for a starting role. In eight appearances, Gant is 0-1 with a 5.63 ERA. He has never pitched against the Mets.