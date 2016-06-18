3B Adonis Garcia (left ankle) did not play Friday, when the Braves beat the Mets, 5-1.

1B Freddie Freeman continued his torrid stretch Friday, when he went 3-for-5 with an RBI double in the Braves’ 5-1 win over the Mets. Freeman flew out in the first, laced his double in the third and struck out in the fifth before legging out infield hits in the seventh and ninth. He also stole a base in the ninth. Freeman is batting a robust .520 (13-for-25) with three homers, six RBIs, three doubles and a triple in his last five games, a stretch in which he’s raised his overall average from .242 to .272. He has 12 homers, 25 RBIs and three stolen bases in 66 games.

RHP Aaron Blair will hope to earn his first career win in his 10th big league start when he takes the mound for the Braves on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Blair did not factor into the decision in his most recent start Monday, when he gave up six runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three over four innings in the Braves’ 9-8 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. He is 0-4 with a 7.59 ERA in nine starts. Blair allowed three runs over 5 1/3 innings in his lone career start against the Mets, which came during his major league debut on Apr. 24.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (bone spurs in right elbow) threw off the mound at the Braves’ spring training complex in Florida on Thursday and is expected to face hitters, either during batting practice or in a simulated game, this weekend. Manager Brian Snitker said Foltynewicz, who went on the disabled list June 4 (retroactive to May 31), will likely need two rehab starts before rejoining the Braves. Foltynewicz is 2-2 with a 3.51 ERA in six starts this season.

RHP John Gant earned his first big league win Friday night, when he allowed one run on two hits.