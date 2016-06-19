3B Adonis Garcia (left ankle), who was injured Thursday, did not start and isn't expected to return to the lineup until Tuesday.

3B Adonis Garcia (left ankle) did not start for the second straight game Saturday but singled as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning of the Braves' 4-3 victory over the Mets. Garcia, who was injured running the bases Thursday afternoon, said before Saturday's game that he didn't believe he would return to the lineup during the series against the Mets, which ends Sunday, but he hoped to be back for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. He is batting .260 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 48 games this season.

RHP Julio Teheran looks to move into a tie for the team lead in wins Sunday afternoon when he takes the mound for the Braves in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Teheran took the hard-luck loss in his most recent start Tuesday, when he gave up three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out eight over seven innings as the Braves fell to the Cincinnati Reds 3-1. The loss dropped Teheran to 2-7 this season despite a 2.93 ERA. He has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last 11 starts, during which he is 2-5 with a 2.13 ERA. Teheran is 5-3 with a 3.06 ERA in 11 career games (10 starts) against the Mets.

CF Ender Inciarte had a night to remember Saturday, when he single-handedly created the tiebreaking run in the eighth and helped preserve the tie with a strong relay throw in the ninth as the Braves beat the Mets 4-3. Inciarte led off the eighth with a double, took third when Mets RF Curtis Granderson casually threw the ball to the infield following a lineout by LF Jeff Francoeur and raced home on a wild pitch that squirted about 10 feet behind Mets C Rene Rivera. The Mets nearly tied the score in the ninth when 3B Wilmer Flores reached on an error and 1B James Loney doubled, but Inciarte fired the ball from deep left-centerfield to SS Erick Aybar, whose throw home to C Tyler Flowers beat Flores by more than a step. Inciarte is batting .235 with seven RBIs and five stolen bases this season.

RHP Aaron Blair remained winless as a major leaguer but still authored one of the best starts of his career Saturday night, when he didn't factor into the decision after allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four over six innings in the Braves' 4-3 victory over the Mets. It was only the second time in 10 starts Blair has lasted six innings. He also walked fewer than two batters for only the second time and struck out more than three batters for the third time in his starts. Blair is 0-4 with a 7.19 ERA this season.