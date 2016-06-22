OF Mallex Smith (fractured left thumb) was placed on the DL after he was hit by a pitch on Sunday by New York Mets LHP Antonio Bastardo.

OF Mallex Smith (fractured left thumb) was placed on the disabled list after he was hit by a pitch on Sunday by New York Mets LHP Antonio Bastardo. Smith, a 23-year-old rookie, is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks. A former fifth-round pick of the San Diego Padres, Smith is hitting .237 this season with a .691 OPS -- below-average numbers for an outfielder. He is fast with 14 steals, but he has been caught seven times.

1B Freddie Freeman was named the NL Player of the Week after batting .548 with three homers, eight RBIs and a 1.653 OPS.

1B Freddie Freeman cooled off a bit on Tuesday, going 0-for-3. Freeman, 26, is one of only two truly proven hitters in the Atlanta lineup. The other is Nick Markakis. Freeman, a two-time All-Star, was named the National League Player of the Week after batting .548 with three homers, eight RBIs and a .653 OPS.

RHP Matt Wisler (3-7, 4.23 ERA) will start against the Marlins on Wednesday. The Braves are just 3-10 this season when he starts. Then again, Atlanta is giving him just 2.1 runs of support per outing, so Wisler is far from the only one at fault. Wisler, 23, made his major-league debut just a bit over one year ago -- he beat the New York Mets on June 19, 2015 -- and the Braves see him as part of their long-term solution in the rotation.

LF Emilio Bonifacio was selected from Triple-A Gwinnett. He started on Tuesday. Bonifacio hit .270 with 30 runs scored in 57 games this season at Triple-A Gwinnett.

LF Emilio Bonifacio went 1-for-3 with a run and a sacrifice bunt on Tuesday against Miami. Bonifacio, 31, started the game after having his contract selected from Triple-A Gwinnett earlier in the day. Bonifacio hit .270 with 30 runs scored in 57 games this season at Gwinnett. He was recalled after OF Mallex Smith injured his left thumb. With 165 career steals (48 times caught), Bonifacio replaces the speed Atlanta loses without Smith (14 steals, 21 attempts). And with a career .652 OPS, Bonifacio performs pretty much like an older version of Smith, 23.

RHP Bud Norris, a 15-game winner with the Baltimore Orioles two years ago, allowed seven hits, two walks and two runs in 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision against the Marlins on Tuesday night. Norris, who went 15-8 with a 3.65 ERA in 2014, fell apart last year, going 3-11 with a 6.72 ERA with the Orioles and San Diego Padres. Norris now has a much-improved 4.69 ERA. Still, Norris, who has good but not overpowering stuff, runs into trouble when he is overly reliant on his fastball and does not mix in breaking pitches.