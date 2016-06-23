RHP Tyrell Jenkins made his major league debut in the eighth inning on Wednesday. He pitched a scoreless inning, allowing only one hit.

RHP Matt Wisler (3-7, 4.23 ERA) will start against the New York Mets on Thursday. He was supposed to start on Wednesday against the Marlins, but his start was pushed back one day for extra rest.

2B Jace Peterson has at least one base-hit in all 10 of his starts since he was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on June 10. That streak includes his performance on Wednesday, when he went 1-for-4, leading off the game with an infield single.

RHP John Gant had just one shaky inning on Wednesday -- a three-run second by the Marlins. Overall, Gant pitched fairly well, allowing seven hits, no walks and three runs in 5 1/3 innings, striking out five.