3B Adonis Garcia was back in the lineup on Thursday night after missing Wednesday's game with a sprained ankle.

3B Adonis Garcia started for the first time since June 16 because of a sore ankle and responded with a game-winning two-run homer. Garcia had pinch-hit twice, but was back in the lineup on Wednesday. He was hitless in his first three at-bats until launching an 0-2 pitch just over the fence for his fourth home run. All four of Garcia's home runs this season and nine of his 14 career home runs have either tied the game or given the Braves the lead.

RHP Aaron Blair (0-4, 7.19) is coming off his second quality start of the season, when he allowed three runs over six innings in receiving no decision against the Mets. Blair will be making his 11th start of the season since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and has yet to pitch past the sixth inning. He's 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA in two starts against New York.

RHP Matt Wisler pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits and a season-high four walks on Thursday. After two rocky outings, Wisler has allowed five runs over 13 1/3 innings in his last two starts.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz is scheduled to make a rehab start on Saturday for Triple-A Gwinnett. Foltynewicz could make two rehab starts before returning to the Braves' rotation. He has been on the disabled list with right elbow soreness retroactive to May 31. Foltynewicz is 2-2 with a 3.51 ERA in six starts with Atlanta.

C A.J. Pierzynski continued his success against Mets starter Matt Harvey. The veteran was 2-for-3 against Harvey on Thursday and improved to 8-for-12 in his career against the right-hander. Pierzynski picked up two RBI, giving him 900 for his career, the 17th active player to reach that milestone.

RF Nick Markakis celebrated his Bobblehead Night on Thursday with a couple of hits, one a double, and scored a run. Markakis is 6-for-16 (.375) during a four-game winning streak.