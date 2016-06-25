3B Adonis Garcia had a two-run double in the fifth inning Friday. He is 11-for-29 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last eight games.

RHP Julio Teheran (3-7, 2.66 ERA) is coming off his best start of the season, a one-hit complete-game shutout against the Mets on Sunday. Teheran is 2-2 with a 2.43 ERA in four starts during June heading into Saturday’s start. In 12 career games (11 starts), Teheran is 6-3 with a 2.67 ERA against the Mets.

LHP Hunter Cervenka pitched two scoreless innings Friday, working around a pair of walks. He is unscored upon in his last eight games as Atlanta’s bullpen has recorded 21 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings since June 16.

RHP Aaron Blair (0-5) allowed eight runs on seven hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings Friday. It marked the seventh time in 11 starts that the right-hander has failed to finish the fifth inning. He became the first Atlanta pitcher to start their career with five straight losses since Don Colllins in 1977.

OF Brandon Snyder hit his second homer of the season Friday -- a three-run pinch-hit shot. It was only the second pinch-hit homer for the Braves this season. All four of Snyder’s hits this season have gone for extra bases.