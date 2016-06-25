FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 26, 2016 / 3:11 AM / a year ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Adonis Garcia had a two-run double in the fifth inning Friday. He is 11-for-29 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last eight games.

RHP Julio Teheran (3-7, 2.66 ERA) is coming off his best start of the season, a one-hit complete-game shutout against the Mets on Sunday. Teheran is 2-2 with a 2.43 ERA in four starts during June heading into Saturday’s start. In 12 career games (11 starts), Teheran is 6-3 with a 2.67 ERA against the Mets.

LHP Hunter Cervenka pitched two scoreless innings Friday, working around a pair of walks. He is unscored upon in his last eight games as Atlanta’s bullpen has recorded 21 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings since June 16.

RHP Aaron Blair (0-5) allowed eight runs on seven hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings Friday. It marked the seventh time in 11 starts that the right-hander has failed to finish the fifth inning. He became the first Atlanta pitcher to start their career with five straight losses since Don Colllins in 1977.

OF Brandon Snyder hit his second homer of the season Friday -- a three-run pinch-hit shot. It was only the second pinch-hit homer for the Braves this season. All four of Snyder’s hits this season have gone for extra bases.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.