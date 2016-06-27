3B Adonis Garcia hit a three-run homer Sunday against the New York Mets and is batting .333 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in his past 13 games. Garcia has also shown greatly improved defense at third base since returning from Triple-A Gwinnett, where he had been playing left field.

1B Freddie Freeman, who came in 10-for-24 against the Mets’ Bartolo Colon, hit his 13th homer of the season on the first pitch he saw Sunday and finished 3-for-3 with a walk, falling a triple short of the cycle. It was his 23rd career first-inning homer. Freeman is hitting .453 in his past 13 games with six doubles, one triple, four homers and 10 RBIs.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz, put on the disabled list June 4 with right elbow tenderness, allowed just one hit over five scoreless innings Saturday and walked none while striking out five in his first rehab outing for Triple-A Gwinnett. He threw 65 pitches, 43 for strikes. Foltynewicz, diagnosed with bone spurs, will make at least one more rehab start before replacing demoted Aaron Blair in the Atlanta rotation.

RHP John Gant (1-2, 4.45 ERA) hopes to build off the way he finished his last start as he faces Cleveland in the opener of a three-game interleague series Monday. The rookie retired 12 straight batters Wednesday against Miami after surrendering three runs in the second inning. After posting a 6.17 ERA in seven relief appearances, Gant has registered a 3.24 ERA in his first three career starts.

RHP Bud Norris improved to 2-1 with a 2.15 ERA in five June starts since returning to the rotation, limiting the New York Mets to four singles and walking none over seven scoreless innings Sunday. He struck out eight while throwing 67 of his 88 pitches for strikes. Norris, who is 3-7 with a 4.22 ERA, has 29 strikeouts over 29 1/3 innings this month.