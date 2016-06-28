RHP Mauricio Cabrera was recalled Monday from Double-A Mississippi and made his major league debut against the Indians. He gave up a hit, allowing an inherited runner to score, but retired the other three batters. The 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic regularly gets his fastball up to 100 mph and had 35 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings with Mississippi while posting a 3.21 ERA and four saves. Cabrera is the 15th rookie to appear with the Braves this season.

RHP Matt Wisler (3-7, 4.22 ERA) goes into Tuesday’s start against the Indians 1-5 with a 4.45 ERA at Turner Field, where he has issued 18 of his 26 walks. Four came last Thursday, but he made it through 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision, recording his second straight quality start after a rough stretch. Wisler also worked 6 2/3 innings and got his lone home victory June 16.

2B Jace Peterson was 2-for-4 Monday against the Indians to extend his hitting streak to eight games. He is batting .324 (11-for-34) during the streak. Peterson has made 16 starts since returning June 10 from Triple-A Gwinnett and is hitting .345 (20-for-56) in those games.

RHP John Gant had leave his start Monday against the Indians in the third inning after suffering a left oblique strain while pitching to Trevor Bauer with a runner on and no outs. “It was the second to last pitch I first felt it,” Gant said. “I threw that next one and I (definitely) felt it. I‘m not sure yet really what it is. I’ll be evaluated tomorrow and make a decision from there.” He allowed three hits and a run in the no-decision, striking out two.

RHP Alexei Ogando was designated for assignment Monday by the Braves. The veteran reliever had struggled recently, but had a 2-1 record and 3.94 ERA in 36 games with the Braves after signing for $2 million as a free agent in the offseason. “He will catch on somewhere,” Braves interim manager Brian Snitker said. Ogando struck out 29 in 32 innings, but walked 23.

INF Gordon Beckham (left hamstring strain) began a minor league rehab assignment Monday, going 0-for-3 in a Gulf Coast League rookie game. Braves interim manager Brian Snitker said that Beckham is about a week away from returning to Atlanta. Beckham has been on the disabled list since June 2 after suffering his second hamstring strain this season.