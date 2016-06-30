RHP Joel De La Cruz pitched six innings in his major league debut Wednesday, allowing seven hits and three runs while walking one and striking out one in a loss to the Indians. He got a hit in his first at-bat and left after throwing 85 pitches. De La Cruz was the 15th rookie to play for the Braves this season and the third pitcher to make a start.

LHP Matt Marksberry, called up Saturday from Triple A, was optioned to Gwinnett on Thursday. In his latest major league stint, he allowed one run in one inning Monday against Cleveland. He has a 10.80 ERA in two outings for Atlanta this year.

1B Freddie Freeman was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Wednesday against the Indians, going 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position. He is batting .184 (12-for-65) in those situations this season. The Braves were 0-for-11 in the game with runners in scoring position.

RHP Aaron Blair gave up four first-inning runs Wednesday at Indianapolis is his first start since being sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett, but steadied to make it through six innings without further scoring. He allowed seven hits, walked four and struck out five in taking his first Triple-A loss after three victories. Blair was 0-5 with a 7.99 ERA in 11 starts over two stints with Atlanta.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz will start Thursday for the Braves against Miami despite originally being expected to need more than one rehab start after going on the disabled list June 4 because of what was later diagnosed as bone spurs in his pitching elbow. He allowed just one hit, walked none and struck out five over five scoreless innings Saturday for Triple-A Gwinnett against Charlotte, throwing 65 pitches. Foltynewicz had made six major league starts this season, going 2-2 with a 3.51 ERA.

2B Jace Peterson's double in the first inning Wednesday against the Indians extended his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games and he added a second double and a walk, finishing 2-for-3. It wasn't all good, though, as he was thrown out at the plate running from third base on a grounder with no outs in the first inning. Peterson is batting .364 in 17 starts since returning from Triple-A Gwinnett.