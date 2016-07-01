RHP Caleb Dirks and LHP Philip Pfeifer were acquired by the Braves on Thursday from the Dodgers in exchange for RHP Bud Norris, OF Dian Toscano, a player to be named and cash. Dirks, 23, was 3-2 with six saves and a 1.44 ERA in 28 relief appearances for Double-A Tulsa this year.

LHP Philip Pfeifer and RHP Caleb Dirks were acquired by the Braves on Thursday from the Dodgers in exchange for RHP Bud Norris, OF Dian Toscano, a player to be named and cash. Pfeifer, 23, was 3-1 with a 2.67 ERA in 17 relief outings in Class A this year.

RHP Julio Teheran, who is 0-4 at Turner Field despite a 2.80 ERA, tries to extend his 23-inning overall scoreless streak Friday as he faces Miami. He gave up five hits and three runs over 5 1/3 innings in a home loss to the Marlins on May 29. Teheran (3-7, 2.46 ERA) has made 13 careers starts against Miami, going 5-3 with a 2.87 ERA. Left-handed batters have hit just .150 against Teheran is his past nine starts and he has a 1.72 ERA over his past 13 outings.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz had his return after nearly a month on the disabled list with elbow soreness shorted to three innings Thursday against the Marlins because of a long rain delay. He surrendered a three-run homer to Justin Bour after an error and walk in the second inning, leaving after 61 pitches. Foltynewicz was charged with three runs (two earned) while giving up two hits, walking two and hitting a batter in the no-decision. He struck out two.

2B Jace Peterson singled leading off the game Thursday against the Marlins to extend his hitting streak to a career-long 11 games and added a second single in the third inning. He is hitting .348 during the streak, which dates to June 19. Except for making an out as a pinch hitter, he has at least one hit in all 19 games since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on June 10.

INF/OF Jose Ramirez was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the 4-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. He has doubled in back-to-back games for the first time since Sept. 10-15. He extended his hit streak to five games, batting .450 ( 9-for-20) with four RBIs.

2B Omar Infante, released June 21 by Kansas City although under contract through 2017, was signed to a minor league deal Thursday by the Braves. He will play a few games at the rookie level to get back in shape before joining Triple-A Gwinnett. Infante, 34, hit .239 with no homers and 11 RBIs in 39 games with the Royals this season. He played with the Braves from 2008-2010.