RHP Julio Teheran saw his 23-inning scoreless streak end quickly when Derek Dietrich stroked a leadoff home run on the game's second pitch. Teheran (3-8) worked 6 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on 11 hits with six strikeouts.

OF Chase d'Arnaud hit his first career home run, a two-run shot that gave Atlanta the lead. d'Arnaud, normally an infielder, was making his first appearance in the outfield. He became the team's second player to hit his first career homer this year, joining Mallex Smith.

OF Ender Inciarte suffered a right groin injury after stealing a base in the sixth inning. Manager Brian Snitker said Inciarte would not play Saturday, but may be able to return on Sunday.

2B Jace Peterson entered Friday's game in the sixth inning after Enter Inciarte had to leave the game with an injury. Peterson doubled to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games. Over the last 12 games, Peterson is batting .347 and has raised his season average to .288.

RHP Alexi Ogando, designated for assignment by the Braves on Monday, was released Friday. The veteran reliever struggled recently, but he had a 2-1 record and 3.94 ERA in 36 games with Atlanta after signing for $2 million as a free agent in the offseason. Ogando struck out 29 in 32 innings, but he walked 23.

INF Gordon Beckham will serve a minor league rehab assignment this weekend and could be activated Monday in Philadelphia.

C Tyler Flowers led off the ninth Friday with a solo homer -- his sixth of the season -- to send the game to extra innings. It was the four time Flowers has homered in the ninth to tie the game or put his team ahead. Flowers had a pair of hits and was struck by a pitch.

RHP Lucas Harrell will be the emergency starter Saturday afternoon and make his Atlanta debut. He was 2-1 with a 2.81 ERA in nine appearances (five starts) at Triple-A Gwinnett. Harrell has major league experience, going 18-33 with a 4.84 ERA over five years. He won 11 games for the Astros in 2012.