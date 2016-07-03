SS Kevin Maitan, considered the No. 1 international amateur prospect, signed with the Braves for a bonus of $4.25 million Saturday. The 16-year-old from Venezuela had been a target of the Braves for nearly two years and signed the first day eligible to do so.

1B Freddie Freeman turned around a 98-mph fastball from Miami ace Jose Fernandez for a two-run homer in the first-inning Saturday. It was Freeman's 14th homer of the season of the 11th of his career against the Marlins. Freeman added two singles and is batting .423 with 18 extra-base hits in his past 19 games.

RHP Casey Kelly was optioned Saturday to Triple-A Gwinnett after taking the loss Friday against the Marlins when he gave up a two-run pinch double to RHP Jose Fernandez in the 12th inning. Kelly has split time between Atlanta and Gwinnett this season, going 0-3 with a 5.82 ERA in 10 games for the Braves. He was sent down to make room for RHP Lucas Harrell to start Saturday against Miami.

CF Ender Inciarte didn't play Saturday, but hopes to return Sunday. He suffered a slight right groin strain Friday stealing a base in the sixth inning against the Marlins and had to leave the game.

RHP Matt Wisler, trying to build off his recent bounce back, starts Sunday night against Miami at Fort Bragg, N.C. After surrendering 13 runs over eight innings in his first two June starts, he was 1-0 with a 3.26 ERA during his final three of the month. Wisler (3-7, 4.14 ERA) has pitched just twice against the Marlins, getting a save this year in his only relief appearance.

2B Jace Peterson extended his career-best hitting streak to 13 games with a leadoff double Saturday against the Marlins and then hit a three-run homer in the Braves' seven-run sixth inning against Jose Fernandez. He has hit in all 19 of his starts since returning from Triple-A Gwinnett, batting .365.

LHP Eric O'Flaherty was sent on a rehab assignment to rookie-level GCL Braves. He had been placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right knee strain on June 13.

3B Gordon Beckham was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Carolina with a left hamstring strain and could be activated Monday in Philadelphia.

RHP Lucas Harrell, who pitched in Korea last season, was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett by the Braves to make a start in place of the traded Bud Norris and pitched six innings in a 9-1 victory Saturday. He allowed three hits, walked one and struck out five. Harrell, who won 11 games for Houston in 2012, signed with Atlanta in May after being released by the Detroit organization. The 31-year-old was 2-1 with a 2.81 ERA in 10 games for Gwinnett.