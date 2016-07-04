OF Ronnier Mustelier had his contract purchase from Triple-A Gwinnett to serve as a 26th player for the Sunday game in North Carolina. Mustelier, 31, was hitting .293/.356/.381 with one homer and 34 RBIs in 73 Triple-A games this year. He has no major league experience.

1B Freddie Freeman had two hits Sunday night following a 3-for-4 outing a day earlier in Atlanta. That marked the second time in the last eight games that he has had two-game spread of five hits. Freeman has at least one hit in 11 of the past 12 games, and he has five multi-hit games in that stretch.

OF Ender Inciarte (groin strain) remained out of the lineup for the second day in a row after getting hurt during the Friday night loss in Atlanta. He continues to be listed as day-to-day. His status might be more closely scrutinized because after Sunday's game as the Braves go back to a 25-man roster. They were able to add a 26th player for the special Fort Bragg game.

RHP Matt Wisler has only one victory in his past eight starts, and he will be on the mound for only one more start before the All-Star break. Despite the discouraging results, he has made it through at least six innings in four consecutive starts. He allowed only one walk in the loss to Miami on Sunday night, marking just the second game in his last nine outings that he didn't issue at least two walks. Wisler yielded three runs on 10 hits with six strikeouts while falling to the Marlins in Fort Bragg, N.C.

2B Jace Peterson's career-best 13-game hitting streak came to an abrupt halt when he went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts against Miami. He is the only Atlanta player this season to have a hitting streak reach double figures.